Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 256.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.60% to Rs 22.67 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 256.10% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.60% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.6715.57 46 OPM %4.983.53 -PBDT1.670.56 198 PBT1.390.38 266 NP1.460.41 256
