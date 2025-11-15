Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales rise 550.72% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 550.72% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.490.69 551 OPM %-3.79-17.39 -PBDT0.180.15 20 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.01 500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

