Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 550.72% to Rs 4.49 croreNet profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 550.72% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.490.69 551 OPM %-3.79-17.39 -PBDT0.180.15 20 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.01 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content