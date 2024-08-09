Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 215.80 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech rose 9.36% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 215.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales215.80194.83 11 OPM %37.6637.03 -PBDT92.7084.08 10 PBT79.5271.04 12 NP59.5954.49 9
