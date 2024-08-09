Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 215.80 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 9.36% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 215.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.215.80194.8337.6637.0392.7084.0879.5271.0459.5954.49