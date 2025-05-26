Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 206.99 croreNet profit of Concord Enviro Systems rose 67.96% to Rs 47.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 206.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.25% to Rs 51.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 594.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 496.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales206.99200.21 3 594.44496.86 20 OPM %28.1319.54 -15.4223.53 - PBDT55.4042.54 30 75.86114.97 -34 PBT51.9839.64 31 64.4798.68 -35 NP47.1328.06 68 51.4941.44 24
