Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 41.41% to Rs 36.32 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 92.72% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.41% to Rs 36.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.3261.99 -41 OPM %15.1410.18 -PBDT2.595.88 -56 PBT0.283.63 -92 NP0.223.02 -93
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST