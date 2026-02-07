Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.41% to Rs 36.32 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 92.72% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.41% to Rs 36.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

