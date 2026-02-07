JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 294.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3673.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4222.963673.6813.528.55477.51211.76358.1097.94207.7552.60

