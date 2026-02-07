Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 294.96% in the December 2025 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 294.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3673.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4222.963673.68 15 OPM %13.528.55 -PBDT477.51211.76 125 PBT358.1097.94 266 NP207.7552.60 295

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

