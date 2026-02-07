JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 294.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 4222.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3673.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4222.963673.68 15 OPM %13.528.55 -PBDT477.51211.76 125 PBT358.1097.94 266 NP207.7552.60 295
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Delta Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST