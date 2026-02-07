Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 656.99 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 3.30% to Rs 66.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 656.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 630.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.656.99630.4113.1313.3182.8283.2765.2167.9466.5864.45

