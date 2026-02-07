Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 90.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 1277.94 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 90.33% to Rs 31.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 1277.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 888.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1277.94888.67 44 OPM %5.524.31 -PBDT54.3228.66 90 PBT45.9823.35 97 NP31.2916.44 90
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST