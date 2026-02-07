Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 90.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 1277.94 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 90.33% to Rs 31.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 1277.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 888.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1277.94888.675.524.3154.3228.6645.9823.3531.2916.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News