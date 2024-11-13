Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Sales decline 25.80% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.80% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.4912.79 -26 OPM %-11.80-2.42 -PBDT-0.02-0.38 95 PBT-3.11-3.62 14 NP-3.28-4.05 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Donald Trump, Trump

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Air pollution in Gurugram

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon