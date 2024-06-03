Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 630.54 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 48.36% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 630.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.23% to Rs 101.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 2698.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2204.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
