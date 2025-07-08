Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound net speculative longs fall further

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 31399 contracts in the data reported through July 01, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 2996 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

MCX launches Electricity Futures Contract

SEBI sees dip in derivatives turnover, 91% of retail traders lose money in FY25

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

