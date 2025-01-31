Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 10.86% to Rs 366.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2210.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2208.312210.57 0 OPM %21.0623.41 -PBDT542.70590.28 -8 PBT457.21431.38 6 NP366.65330.74 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon consolidated net profit declines 96.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit declines 96.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Transglobe Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Transglobe Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon