Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 392.37% to Rs 48.40 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International reported to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 392.37% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales48.409.83 392 OPM %13.292.34 -PBDT7.000.47 1389 PBT6.63-0.24 LP NP6.62-0.24 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

