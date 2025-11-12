Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 35.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 54.86 croreNet profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 35.11% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales54.8649.83 10 OPM %6.459.27 -PBDT3.453.97 -13 PBT1.011.35 -25 NP0.610.94 -35
