Belrise Industries standalone net profit rises 88.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 1802.02 croreNet profit of Belrise Industries rose 88.96% to Rs 122.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 1802.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1589.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1802.021589.89 13 OPM %14.4113.44 -PBDT246.39159.06 55 PBT164.2978.19 110 NP122.8665.02 89
