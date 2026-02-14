Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.06% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile declined 58.24% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.06% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.4014.26-2.89-4.143.193.943.063.862.516.01

