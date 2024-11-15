Business Standard
Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.870 0 OPM %3.740 -PBDT0.07-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.01 LP NP0.05-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

