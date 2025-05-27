Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.64% to Rs 7.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.553.98 -11 7.234.07 78 OPM %-4.51-8.79 --3.18-10.32 - PBDT0.130.13 0 0.100.09 11 PBT0.130.12 8 0.090.08 13 NP0.160.06 167 0.030.02 50

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

