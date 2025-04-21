Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core sector grows by 3.80% on year in March, Cement and Fertilizer output spikes

Core sector grows by 3.80% on year in March, Cement and Fertilizer output spikes

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 3.8 per cent (provisional) in March, 2025 as compared to the Index in March, 2024. The production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in March, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2024 was observed at 5.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to March, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 1.6 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.9 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 12.7 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.2 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Read

Premiumpetcare market, pet food

India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10K cr by 2028: Godrej Pet Care chief

steel, steel industry

India to impose 12% temporary tariff on steel to curb cheap China imports

tata motors

TaMo, Tata Power Renewable Energy partner to develop wind-solar project

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

India PE/VC investments dip 14% in Q1 amid cautious sentiment: Report

mutual fund, assets under management

Staggered or lump sum? Here's how to invest in equities this quarter

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.8 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 7.1 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.3 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Mahindra logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Benchmarks rally for fifth session; BankNifty hits record high

Benchmarks rally for fifth session; BankNifty hits record high

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.50%, NIFTY climbs 1.15%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.50%, NIFTY climbs 1.15%

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon