Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:55 PM IST
Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 21.43% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 468.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.33% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1704.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1244.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales468.78335.90 40 1704.571244.16 37 OPM %17.0815.45 -15.9114.55 - PBDT64.6569.34 -7 242.12178.12 36 PBT42.1953.74 -21 161.60119.39 35 NP36.1446.00 -21 122.2989.70 36

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

