Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit rises 880.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.52% to Rs 17.83 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils rose 880.00% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.52% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8322.72 -22 OPM %14.472.60 -PBDT2.550.46 454 PBT2.430.33 636 NP2.450.25 880
