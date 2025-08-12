Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Dharani Finance declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.38 -5 OPM %66.6786.84 -PBDT0.240.33 -27 PBT0.220.31 -29 NP0.160.31 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content