Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 8779.45 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 1.15% to Rs 505.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 8779.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6935.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8779.456935.199.1110.29799.31753.87652.76683.12505.88511.77

