Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 48.39% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 227.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.227.02209.6762.5172.4020.6731.4617.3329.6811.3922.07

