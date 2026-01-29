GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 349.12 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 40.66% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 349.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.349.12285.009.148.2232.8125.4617.7012.6413.189.37

