GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 349.12 croreNet profit of GHCL Textiles rose 40.66% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 349.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales349.12285.00 22 OPM %9.148.22 -PBDT32.8125.46 29 PBT17.7012.64 40 NP13.189.37 41
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST