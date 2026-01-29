Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 57.22 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries rose 52.66% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.2249.258.146.404.223.123.452.332.581.69

