Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 57.22 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 52.66% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales57.2249.25 16 OPM %8.146.40 -PBDT4.223.12 35 PBT3.452.33 48 NP2.581.69 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 93.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST