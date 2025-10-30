IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 2.25 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 68.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.252.17 4 OPM %18.6720.28 -PBDT0.380.39 -3 PBT0.360.23 57 NP0.270.16 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content