COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.47% to Rs 38.16 croreNet profit of COSCO (India) declined 69.70% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.47% to Rs 38.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.1641.24 -7 OPM %5.796.40 -PBDT0.931.86 -50 PBT0.291.23 -76 NP0.200.66 -70
