Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 76.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 22.33 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 76.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.3325.39 -12 OPM %8.0210.87 -PBDT1.422.48 -43 PBT0.341.44 -76 NP0.241.01 -76
