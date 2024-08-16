COSCO (India) standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 48.28 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) rose 183.33% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 48.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48.2845.456.966.342.751.752.151.221.530.54