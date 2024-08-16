Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.84% to Rs 106.89 croreNet profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 27.11% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.89117.25 -9 OPM %4.547.33 -PBDT4.297.43 -42 PBT2.285.37 -58 NP1.642.25 -27
