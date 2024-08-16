Bilcare standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 4.87 croreNet profit of Bilcare declined 89.57% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.873.66 33 OPM %-17.45-39.62 -PBDT2.36-0.99 LP PBT1.63-1.43 LP NP1.4013.42 -90
