ICDS consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of ICDS declined 23.53% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.530.57 -7 OPM %49.0633.33 -PBDT0.940.98 -4 PBT0.840.89 -6 NP0.650.85 -24
