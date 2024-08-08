Mazda standalone net profit declines 62.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.34% to Rs 36.17 croreNet profit of Mazda declined 62.34% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.34% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.1751.19 -29 OPM %4.7817.60 -PBDT4.7210.67 -56 PBT3.769.67 -61 NP2.907.70 -62
