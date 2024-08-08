Esab India standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 329.61 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 4.88% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 329.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 298.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.329.61298.2518.8319.3863.1760.2259.8456.8844.4542.38