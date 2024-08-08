Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 268.02 croreNet profit of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 15.56% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 268.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.02224.23 20 OPM %42.9347.48 -PBDT63.7859.02 8 PBT29.2136.22 -19 NP19.8123.46 -16
