Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 268.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 15.56% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 268.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.268.02224.2342.9347.4863.7859.0229.2136.2219.8123.46