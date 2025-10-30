Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The inspection at the facility was conducted by the USFDA from 4 August to 13 August 2025. Following the review, the agency has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), and the inspection has been concluded as closed by the USFDA.

The EIR has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The USFDA has concluded this inspection as closed.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.04% to Rs 1,001.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI Deputy Governor says India's near-term growth outlook is promising

RBI Deputy Governor says India's near-term growth outlook is promising

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 253.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 253.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 15.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 15.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon