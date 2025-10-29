PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.24% to Rs 1613.55 croreNet profit of PB Fintech rose 166.15% to Rs 134.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 1613.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1167.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1613.551167.23 38 OPM %6.06-0.67 -PBDT175.9289.64 96 PBT142.0660.25 136 NP134.8650.67 166
