Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 63.10 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.1070.81 -11 OPM %12.8213.11 -PBDT-25.07-21.48 -17 PBT-30.10-26.85 -12 NP-30.10-26.85 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content