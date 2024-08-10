Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 26.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 54.46 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 26.39% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 54.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.4661.68 -12 OPM %7.166.52 -PBDT3.413.31 3 PBT2.222.19 1 NP1.592.16 -26
