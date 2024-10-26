Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 7.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 10.58 croreNet profit of Creative Castings declined 7.96% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5812.82 -17 OPM %11.348.81 -PBDT1.491.57 -5 PBT1.341.42 -6 NP1.041.13 -8
