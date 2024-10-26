Business Standard
Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 12.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 598.05 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 12.82% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 598.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 540.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales598.05540.05 11 OPM %4.735.06 -PBDT23.0625.09 -8 PBT18.2321.48 -15 NP13.7415.76 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

