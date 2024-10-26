Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 12.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 598.05 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 12.82% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 598.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 540.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales598.05540.05 11 OPM %4.735.06 -PBDT23.0625.09 -8 PBT18.2321.48 -15 NP13.7415.76 -13
