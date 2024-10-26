SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.32% to Rs 11.26 croreNet profit of SKP Securities rose 102.56% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.32% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.266.98 61 OPM %50.4438.97 -PBDT5.482.64 108 PBT5.352.51 113 NP3.951.95 103
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content