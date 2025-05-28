Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Eye reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Eye reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 650.00% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Creative Eye reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 650.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 455.32% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.200.16 650 2.610.47 455 OPM %24.17-375.00 --24.14-544.68 - PBDT0.25-0.52 LP -0.65-2.52 74 PBT0.23-0.54 LP -0.72-2.59 72 NP0.23-0.54 LP -0.72-2.59 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit rises 6933.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit rises 6933.33% in the March 2025 quarter

B J Duplex Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

B J Duplex Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon