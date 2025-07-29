Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Ministry of Rural Development has achieved a significant milestone under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), disbursing over Rs.11 lakh crore in credit to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions. DAY-NRLMs core model aims to eliminate rural poverty by organizing poor women into robust community institutions and supporting their livelihoods. The SHGs have become essential conduits for credit delivery in rural areasfacilitating meaningful financial inclusion and nurturing women-led enterprises. This sustained flow of credit underscores the entrepreneurial drive of rural women, enabling them to establish and expand income-generating ventures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound recovers from 2-month fall against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Pound recovers from 2-month fall against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Market rebounds after three-day slump; Nifty ends above 24,800

Market rebounds after three-day slump; Nifty ends above 24,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

Board of V-Guard Industries approves in-principle merger with Sunflame

Board of V-Guard Industries approves in-principle merger with Sunflame

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon