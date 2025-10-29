Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the September 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 1508.35 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 32.38% to Rs 125.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 1508.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1453.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1508.351453.29 4 OPM %44.0151.82 -PBDT184.96269.18 -31 PBT169.16251.99 -33 NP125.81186.06 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

