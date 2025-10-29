Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Bhagyanagar India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Bhagyanagar India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2025.

HB Stockholdings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 93.62 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12792 shares in the past one month.

 

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd spiked 19.80% to Rs 28.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd soared 16.13% to Rs 252. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1253 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks zoom up to 14% on Wed; what's driving the rally here?

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Focus shifts on Surya and co; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

Trump, Modi

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell' amid trade talks

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 26,050; SMIDs mixed; metal, oil & gas outperform

Ashwini Tiwary

BFSI Summit LIVE: India needs at least 2 banks in top 20, says SBI MD Ashwini Tewari

PPAP Automotive Ltd advanced 15.78% to Rs 285. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3766 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd added 14.89% to Rs 144.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35183 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon