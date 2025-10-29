Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Digit General Insurance gains as Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 117 cr

Go Digit General Insurance gains as Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 117 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance rose 1.08% to Rs 364.60 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 30.22% to Rs 116.51 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 89.47 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income rose 10.70% year on year to Rs 2,408.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 135.6 crore during the quarter, up 51.55% from Rs 89.47 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The companys gross written premium (GWP) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 2,667 crore, up 12.6% from Rs 2,369 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a non-1/n basis, the GWP for Q2 FY25 would have been Rs 2,739 crore, reflecting a 15.6% growth in the current quarter.

 

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks zoom up to 14% on Wed; what's driving the rally here?

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Focus shifts on Surya and co; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

Trump, Modi

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell' amid trade talks

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 26,050; SMIDs mixed; metal, oil & gas outperform

Ashwini Tiwary

BFSI Summit LIVE: India needs at least 2 banks in top 20, says SBI MD Ashwini Tewari

The companys assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 21,345 crore as of 30 September 2025, up 15.4% from Rs 18,502 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The combined ratio for Q2 FY26 came in at 111.4%, compared with 112.2% in Q2 FY25. On a non-1/n basis, the combined ratio improved to 109.9% from 112.2% in the same period last year.

The solvency ratio remained healthy at 2.26x as of 30 September 2025, up from 2.24x as on 31 March 2025, well above the regulatory minimum of 1.50x.

Go Digit General Insurance is a digital-first insurer offering a broad portfolio of products, including motor, health, travel, property, marine, and liability insurance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon