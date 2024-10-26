CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 46.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 1453.29 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 46.39% to Rs 186.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 347.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 1453.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1246.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1453.291246.94 17 OPM %51.8272.36 -PBDT269.18479.05 -44 PBT251.99466.77 -46 NP186.06347.04 -46
