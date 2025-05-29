Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 32.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 32.65% in the March 2025 quarter

May 29 2025

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 47.56 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 32.65% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.25% to Rs 90.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 204.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.5639.79 20 204.29183.61 11 OPM %42.5155.59 -67.1759.35 - PBDT15.4516.15 -4 116.7385.83 36 PBT14.3915.01 -4 112.4881.23 38 NP7.9211.76 -33 90.1762.08 45

May 29 2025

